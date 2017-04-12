Report: Charlie Murphy dead at age 57

(WISH) – Charlie Murphy, the older brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday morning.

According to reports by TMZ, Murphy died from leukemia in a New York City hospital.

Murphy was undergoing chemotherapy and according to his family members, they thought he was getting better.

During his career, Murphy co-wrote some of Eddie’s movies like “Norbit” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.”

One of his most notable role’s was co-starring on “Chappelle’s Show” when he was a part of the True Hollywood Stories skit on the show.

Murphy recently toured as part of “The Comedy Get Down” with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L Hughley.

Fellow comedians took to twitter Wednesday to express the loss of one of their own.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

