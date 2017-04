INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in “extremely critical” condition after Indianapolis police say she collided with a vehicle on the far south side of Indianapolis late Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before noon on Madison Avenue just north of County Line Road.

Officers said the woman in her 70s was crossing the street when she walked into the side of a minivan passing by.

Additional information has not been released.



