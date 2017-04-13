Dates, times announced for Colts preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Andrew Luck and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts will be hitting the gridiron before you know it. However, before the 2017 regular season gets underway, the Colts still have training camp and the preseason.

The Colts had previously released their list of opponents for the upcoming 2017 preseason. Now, the dates and times for those exhibition games has also been released.

The announced dates and times are as follows:

Sun. Aug. 13 Detroit – 1:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 19 at Dallas – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh – 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. Aug. 31 Cincinnati – 7:00 p.m.

For more ticket information, click here.

