INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local animal rescue shelter is hosting a unique fundraiser this month.

Our Lil Bit of Heaven Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is putting on Breakfast with Heroes on April 29.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and get photos with local law enforcement.

Dogs up for adoption will also be available.

The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes and more.

Click here or watch the video above for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...