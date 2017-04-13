MOAB has only been dropped in one other place

This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)

FLORIDA (WKRG)The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Florida connection.  In March of 2013, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs”, the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003, and November 21, 2003.  It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon.

These are the only known uses of the bomb before Thursday’s first-ever combat deployment.

