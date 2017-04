HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 2,000 Howard County residents lost power Thursday morning.

Duke Energy reported about 2,100 homes without service at 9:30 a.m.

Power is expected to be back by 11 a.m.

A Duke Energy spokesperson told 24-Hour News 8 that a transmission line pole had broken. About 3,400 total customers were affected.



