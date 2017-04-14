Fundraiser scheduled to raise money to build softball field and park for Delphi girls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — It was two months ago Friday when authorities found the bodies of two teenage girls, who were murdered in Carroll County.

Search volunteers discovered the bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail. The murders remain unsolved.

The community is raising money to build a softball field and a park for Abby and Libby.

24-Hour News 8 talked with Libby’s grandfather. Mike Patty told 24-Hour News 8 he’s hoping a fundraiser this summer will help them get one step closer to reaching their goal.

The stage is set for a fundraiser happening this July at the Dusty Trail Saloon in Kokomo. The saloon is putting on a concert and a motorcycle ride to help raise money for the softball field and park for Abby and Libby.

“There are some potential sites up and around Delphi there we want to try to keep it close to town as we can,” said Patty.

Patty said this is a special way for them to honor the girls’ lives. His granddaughter Libby played softball.

“I envisioned a little girl 25 years from now, I’m dead and gone or whatever, that walks up there and can read on a little plaque that this field was built in honor or memory of, you know, that’s how they continue to live on,” he said.

It’s been two months now and still no arrests in the murders of the two girls.

“Obviously, there’s somebody out there, I think I still believe that holds the key or a tip that will bring this person or persons to justice,” he said.

Patty is hoping someone will recognize the suspect seen in the picture and the voice in the audio clip. His family wants justice.

“We continue to put one foot in front of the other, there are still very rough days and very rough hours,” he said. “I can’t say it’s getting any easier.”

But Patty said its support from many people in the community like, Dennis Spencer, who’s helping them.

“When we caught wind of what they’re trying to do with the softball field, how can you not get involved with that,” said Spencer.

Spencer is the general manager of the saloon.

“Essentially, what we’re doing here, is we can’t change what happened to these girls, but we can make sure no one ever forgets them and that’s the idea, that we have with the softball field,” he said.

A rock band called Saving Abel will be performing. A motorcycle ride is also scheduled for that day, July 15. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m. and kick stands up at 1:00 p.m.

The Dusty Trail Saloon is located at 5126 Clinton Drive in Kokomo. The saloon can be reached at 765-450-8795.

General admission will cost $15.

Click here to buy tickets.

