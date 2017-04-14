Home inspection leads to discovery of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A home inspection lead to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation and one arrest.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Community Corrections representatives and IMPD officers were conducting an inspection of a residence in the 3900 block of North Guion Road involving 54-year-old Brent Griner on Wednesday, April 12, around 8 p.m.

The home inspection was conducted in order to help ensure compliance with Griner’s community corrections monitoring due to previous arrests.

A search warrant was then obtained and then executed by IMPD officers, which lead to the discovery of marijuana grow operation.

Griner was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges for dealing, possession of marijuana and for maintaining a common nuisance.

