Man angry over gas fires at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man angry over gas fired multiple shots at a gas station early Friday morning, according to IMPD.

No one reported injuries in the shooting, which happened just after midnight at a Sunoco station at 38th Street and Post Road.

Police are still looking for the shooter, described by a clerk as a 5’8″, 150 pound man about 25 years old. A clerk said he took off on a motorcycle west down 38th Street, according to a police report.

The police report said a clerk told police the man walked into the store angry because a pump wasn’t working. He said the man then tried to steal two bottles of motor oil but put them back after the cashier remotely locked the door. He unlocked the door, the man walked out, then the clerk said the man fired about five shots before taking off.

One of the bullets struck the glass door to the building.

“Somebody shot the window?” one customer said Friday.

“Boy, people are crazy,” another said.

The overnight clerk did not immediately respond to phone calls and a message from 24-Hour News 8.

Another clerk, working during the day Friday, declined a request for an interview because of fear that he would be targeted.

His customers are speaking up.

“That’s petty,” Nicco Edwards said. “That’s crazy for somebody just to shoot over something like that.”

“I think it’s horrible,” Leroy Amos said. “I don’t know why a person would do something like that but I guess that’s what they do.”

It happened in the same neighborhood where a customer named Esther said she lost her son to gun violence. She’d only reveal her first name after she walked her three-year-old grandson by the broken glass.

“It’s a shame that we can’t go anywhere because they don’t have respect for life,” Esther said. “It’s not just young people. It’s everybody. They don’t have respect for life.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

