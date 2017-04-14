‘Operation Rolling Rock’ sting nets 12 on drug charges

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) A six-month investigation into drug activity in Wells County concluded Friday with the arrests of 12 people.

Bluffton Police said the DETECT Drug Task Force, comprised of law enforcement agencies from Adams and Wells Counties, served arrest warrants to 12 people on Friday, including five who were already jailed. Six more were taken into custody.

Officers seized marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills during the sting.

The sting was named “Operation Rolling Rock,” a reference to Sisyphus’s journey in Greek mythology when he rolled an immense boulder up a hill.

Arrested Friday are (all from Bluffton) are:

Christopher Bushee, 30

Kristopher Souter, 31

Christopher Sills, 30

Stacy Turner, 39

Rebecca Laughery, 26

Max Healey, 37



Warrants were served to the following people who were already in jail:

Tammy Dasher, 46, in Wells County Jail

Rebecka Diaz, 39, in Adams County Jail

Trae Lane, 23, in Wells County Jail

Justice Ice, 22, in Grant County Jail

Kain Vaughn, 21, in Wells County Jail



Police are searching for 23-year-old Catey Williams. She is encouraged to turn herself in at the Wells County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...