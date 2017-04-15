Jim Shella honored in Broadcasters Hall of Fame; WISH-TV wins three AP awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former WISH-TV political reporter Jim Shella was honored Saturday for his long television career.

The Indiana Associated Press Broadcasters Association inducted Shella into their Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel.

Shella retired from WISH-TV in November of 2016 after covering Hoosier politics for more than 34 years.

WISH-TV was also honored with three awards during the annual awards ceremony, including first place for Outstanding News Organization, first place for best Continuous Coverage of a single event and second place for feature reporting that went to Phil Sanchez and photographer Shawn Pierce.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

First Place: Outstanding News Organization — 24-News 8 — Al Carl

First Place: Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Event — Kokomo tornado — Al Carl

Second Place: Best Feature Reporting — Hoosier Hardwood — Phil Sanchez and Shawn Pierce

