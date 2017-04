INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis area schools are now state basketball champions.

Saturday the city came together to hold a pep rally for all of them.

Teams and their families celebrated this morning on Monument Circle.

Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School and Ben Davis and Crispus Attucks high schools all brought home state titles.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Gov. Eric Holcomb also came out to honor the young men.

