Man arrested in connection to attempted robbery where vehicle was found in pond

Staff Reports Published:
(Photo Provided/Westfield Police)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody in connection with an attempted robbery last week in Westfield.

Authorities said 29-year-old Adrian Rockett tried to rob a woman in a Kroger parking lot.

He then attempted to flee by getting into the passenger side of a white sedan.

After being followed by the victim, Rockett then fired several shots at her vehicle, causing the woman to crash her car into a pond.

She and a young child in the vehicle were able to exit before the vehilce was completely submerged under water.

Rockett faces several felony charges including attempted robbery and attempted murder.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV