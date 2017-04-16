Man arrested in connection to attempted robbery where vehicle was found in pond

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody in connection with an attempted robbery last week in Westfield.

Authorities said 29-year-old Adrian Rockett tried to rob a woman in a Kroger parking lot.

He then attempted to flee by getting into the passenger side of a white sedan.

After being followed by the victim, Rockett then fired several shots at her vehicle, causing the woman to crash her car into a pond.

She and a young child in the vehicle were able to exit before the vehilce was completely submerged under water.

Rockett faces several felony charges including attempted robbery and attempted murder.

