Capitol Avenue bridge over Fall Creek closing for repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Capitol Avenue bridge over Fall Creek Parkway will close for repairs Monday and remain shut down for months.

It is expected to impact many commuters headed downtown from the north part of the city.

The bridge was built in 1901 and rebuilt in 1915 after a flood, according to the National Park Service.

The closure could cause more backups in the area, because crews have already started work on the Central Avenue Bridge. That bridge is located east of Capitol Avenue on Fall Creek Parkway.

It had to be closed for two years beginning in January due to erosion issues. The Department of Public Works said it was in danger of collapsing.

Drivers that normally use the Capitol Avenue bridge will detour south on Meridian Street and then end up back on Capitol Avenue at 21st Street. Officials said the bridge is expected to be closed until “winter 2017.”

