IMPD investigating after person shot and killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed on the city’s east side Monday afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they originally responded to the scene in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving on scene, a male victim, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was discovered inside a residence.

Responding Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD said there were no obvious signs of forced entry, but that it is still early in the investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

