ISP finds around 15 discarded meth labs along country roads in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Troopers with the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression unit found around 15 discarded “one pot” meth labs Friday along country roads in Delaware County.

The troopers recovered dangerous meth trash as part of the Pendleton District’s annual “Ditch Walk.”

A variety of meth trash was found including drink bottles with white reside, bottles with toxic liquids and discarded syringes along the roads.

ISP encourages people to be aware of their surroundings while participating in outdoor activities.

“Things to watch for are discarded backpacks or gym bags; liquid filled plastic drink bottles with white residue; a large amount of discarded coffee filters; discarded liquid drain opener bottles or camp fuel cans,” said Trooper Rich Clay with the Pendleton District Meth Suppression.” “If you encounter any of these items, don’t disturb them. Call us and let us check it out.”

Information about illegal drug use can be given anonymously to the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 800-453-4756. Tips on meth labs can be given to the Indiana Meth Investigation System or IMIS at www.meth.in.gov and click on “Report Suspected Meth Activity.”

