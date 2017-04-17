Police identify suspect in southeast side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified a suspect in a southeast side murder.

According to IMPD, 23-year-old Dion Johnson has been named a suspect in the April 7 murder of 28-year-old Terrance Hill.

On Friday, April 7, officers responded to the 4200 block of Lake Park Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, an adult male, later identified as Hill, was discovered suffering from undisclosed trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Johnson. However, the public is also asked, that if you see Johnson, do not approach him. Instead, citizens are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

