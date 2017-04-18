1 killed in Hamilton Co. motorcycle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Hamilton County crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Strawtown Avenue near Cyntheane Road at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a motorcycle crash with serious injury.

Deputies said a red 2008 Ducati, driven by 26-year-old Kurtis Gwaltney, was headed eastbound on Strawtown Avenue when it left the south side of the roadway, losing control in a field. The bike continue several hundred feet, before eventually coming to a rest. Gwaltney was ejected from the bike.

Gwaltney, who was wearing a helmet, sustained severe trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.

