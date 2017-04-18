‘Back Home Again in Indiana’ singer announced for 2017 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 now has a voice to kick it off.

Indiana University grad and Chicago Blackhawks performer Jim Cornelison will sing “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the race.

Cornelison, a 1992 grad of the Master of Music program at the Jacobs School of Music and singer of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Blackhawks games, will sing prior to the May 28 race.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back to Indianapolis for the ‘500,’” said Cornelison. “What a blast! And to be asked to sing ‘Back Home Again In Indiana’ is a special treat and honor. Thanks to the team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for thinking of me. I can’t wait for Race Day!”

He has been singing the national anthem before Blackhawks home games since the 2008-09 season.

“Jim Cornelison’s powerful tenor voice is one that most sports fans know and have heard in the United Center and on TV sets across the country,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to IMS to perform the song that means so much to every Indianapolis 500 fan – whether they are from Indiana or otherwise – and we would like to thank the Blackhawks’ organization for working with us to allow Jim to be here for this most important pre-race tradition.”

