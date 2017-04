INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was back in the Circle City Tuesday evening.

He was at the place built Lucas Oil Stadium. He was there to be inducted into the Marian University Clayton Family Circle of Honors.

Manning was recognized for his leadership and commitment to improving the community.

The legendary quarterback has been retired from the NFL for over a year.

