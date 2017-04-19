Elementary student rescued from retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An elementary school student was rescued from a retention pond Wednesday morning.

According to the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township, the six-year-old reportedly left the playground just before 11 a.m.

A search for the child began immediately. The school says the child had walked over to a retention pond on the training grounds of the Wayne Township Fire Department in the 700 block of North High School Road.

A firefighter found the child in the pond and went in after him. The school says the child was only in the pond for a short period of time. However, the six-year-old was taken to Riley Hospital For Children at IU Health as a precaution, the child was in good condition.

