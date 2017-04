INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pacers are down 0-2 to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers with the Pacers back home for Games 3 and 4.

Before Game 3, the Pacers hosted two rallies Wednesday to get fans pumped for the third game in the series.

24-Hour News 8 stopped by the one at the Kroger in Nora where Boomer was on hand along with the Pacermates.

Fans showcased their Pacers pride and even snagged some free team gear.

For more on this story, click the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...