NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was arrested Tuesday evening following a drug bust.

It happened just around 8:30 p.m. when authorities served a warrant at a home in the 1100 block of South 19th Street in New Castle.

28-year-old Brandy McIntosh faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

