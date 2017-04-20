Gearing up for the Talk Walk Run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our good friend Patty Spitler stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Thursday morning to discuss the gift of hearing, something many may take for granted.

She also came to discuss an upcoming event to raise awareness in the Talk Walk Run.

Mallory Duncan and Emily Heaton Miller also stopped by to share some information.

Hear Indiana helps Hoosier kids and families who may suffer from hearing impairments.

The event will take place Saturday April 29 at 9 a.m. at the Fort Harrison State Park.

Click here for more information.

Don’t forget to catch Patty on WISH-TV every Sunday morning at 10: a.m. for Pet Pals TV, followed by Boomer TV at 10:30 a.m.

