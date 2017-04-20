Woman uses car to destruct property in Hendricks Co; 4 vehicles damaged

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One woman had to be transported to the hospital after she caused severe damage to a residence Thursday morning.

Officials originally received a call to a residence in the 6500 block of Crown Drive near Brownsburg around 8:30 a.m.

They then received calls that the woman had begun to crash her vehicle into the residence in an attempt to harm the man there.

Early investigations determined that the home and four different vehicles suffered damage from the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The man at the residence was not injured.

It is not yet known if the woman will face charges once she is released from the hospital.

