Community raising money to help families of 2 Ben Davis students killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The community is hoping to raise money to help the families of the two Ben Davis High School students killed in a rollover crash on I-70.

State police identified the victims as 17-year-old Taylor Parsons and 18-year-old Brandon Gross.

Family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 Brandon Gross worked at Applebee’s in Speedway. Some of his coworkers are now doing everything they can do help his family during this difficult time.

“Very bright kid, had a smile that light up the room,” said Heather Erwin, family friend.

Inside of the restaurant on Crawfordsville Road, many customers and staff are missing a familiar face. Gross worked at the restaurant since turning 18 last October.

“He’s a very, very good kid. Very personable always, always there when anybody needed him,” said Erwin.

Heather Erwin is best friends with Gross’s mom. She’s also his coworker.

“Many days he rode in the car with me. Just me and him to and from work just laughing,” she said. “He was a good kid.”

She described Gross as a kid with bright future. He was graduating from high school soon with plans to join the Marines. She said he was also saving up for something special.

“He wanted to marry his girlfriend,” she said. “He wanted to buy her a ring.”

Erwin said she, Gross and his mom all worked together at the restaurant.

“You’re never supposed to have to bury your babies never, never in a million years.” she said. “But we’re all pulling together try to make all this happen and help you know.”

Gross and her coworkers are now hoping to raise money to help pay for the funeral.

“Everybody in the community is pulling together to help her. Anything that is donated in excess of the funeral expenses will be donated to the Ben Davis Junior ROTC program to help with any expenses that they have,” she said.

Another student, 17-year-old Taylor Parson was also killed in the crash. Three other teens are still recovering from their injuries. State police believe the teens got into an argument with other people at a nearby park. They are still looking at the possibility that another car was involved in the crash.

“I just hope that they find out the truth, that’s all we can hope for,” she said. “We can’t make any speculations because we don’t know.”

State police said the other driver possibly involved in this crash is fully cooperating with the investigation.

They are still waiting to talk with the other victims before making any determination.

Click here to help the family of Brandon Gross.

Click here to help the family of Taylor Parsons.

