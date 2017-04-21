IMPD arrests robbery, home invasion suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has located and arrested a robbery and home invasion suspect.

According to an IMPD social media post, officers arrested Jeremy Clark. Police said the arrest was the result of a tip from the public.

Clark was wanted after police say he broke into a home in the 9200 block of Camby Road Wednesday evening. Once in the house, Clark tied up the 74-year-old woman and then robbed her house.

Police said he pushed her to the ground, they were fighting, and he tied her hands. He stole her debit card, credit cards and some cash then drove off in her car.

Police said the victim had to chew through the binding before calling for help.

According to court documents, Clark is also facing fraud and theft charges in Hendricks County. Documents show he’s accused of stealing a debit card from his grandfather and spending more than $4,800 at several places.

His uncle discovered the fraudulent charges in February. Documents show he told investigators his nephew has a history of drug abuse.

#IMPDNOW: Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Jeremy Clark located/arrested thanks to a tip from public! Thank you to all who shared! #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/mJMgtySA8f — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 21, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...