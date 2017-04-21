Indiana budget bill includes money for lethal injections and state trooper raise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Republicans put an emphasis on public safety in its budget proposal, including raises, and spending money on lethal injection drugs.

On Friday, the House and Senate are expected to vote on a budget compromise. The two sides have debated a proposal for the past two weeks.

The $32 billion, two-year budget, focuses mainly on education. But it also helps the Department of Corrections carryout death penalty cases.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said the governor’s office asked for money to purchase lethal injection substances. They were also told names of production companies must be left out.

“It was not brought up previously,” House Speaker Bosma said. “We were informed here late in the process that apparently, the lethal inject drugs in the Department of Corrections are expiring. So, we’re reauthorizing their acquisition and granting anonymity to those who manufacture them, which apparently they won’t send them to you unless they are not anonymous.”

The budget bill also includes a pay raise for Indiana State Police. Lawmakers want to increase their pay by 24 percent.

“We’re very pleased at that another goal that we set from the outset is being met,” Bosma said.

Right now, a starting Indiana State Police trooper salary is $39,213, which is below all neighboring states. A 24 percent raise bumps the number to $48,624, which would leave Illinois as the only neighboring state with a higher base pay.

The House and Senate are expected to vote on the budget proposal late Friday night. If passed by both chambers, it’ll head to the governor’s office.

