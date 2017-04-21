Navy SEAL charged with filming himself performing sex acts on minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A member of SEAL Team 1 is facing charges after NCIS found evidence that he videotaped himself performing sexual acts on a young girl who was sleeping, according to recently unsealed court records.

Gregory Kyle Seerden is facing charges of producing child pornography and possessing child pornography. The charges stem from evidence NCIS investigators recovered while looking into a report that Seerden had sexually assaulted a woman on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Court records show NCIS received a report from an alleged victim, a woman referred to in the documents as Jane Doe, that she had been sexually assaulted by Seerden at his hotel room at the base on Jan. 27.

Seerden was on a temporary duty from his permanent assignment in San Diego at the time, the documents show.

According to the documents, she and Seerden had been out for drinks the night before. She reported that she began to black out and lose memory of that night.

The woman reportedly told investigators she did remember Seerden being on top of her, and telling him to stop. Seerden told her the next morning that they had had sex, the documents show.

She then is said to have reported the incident to a gate sentry at the base.

Seerden later told Jane Doe — during a monitored communication — that they had sex and that he was aware she was not sober. Seerden’s iPhone 7 was seized when he was interviewed at the base.

The documents show a NCIS investigation into Seerden’s phone led to the discovery of images showing children performing sexual acts — as well as images an examiner indicated could possibly be linked to bestiality.

A total of 78 images of suspected child pornography were found on the phone.

Four videos and an image were also found on the phone, which were reportedly taken on that phone around Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. The videos reportedly showed a white male performing various sexual acts on a female child who was sleeping.

Other photos showed Seerden sitting on a bed with two young girls and two young boys, reading a children’s book. Investigators identified one of the girls on the bed as the same girl from the videos.

A relative of Seerden reportedly posted a family photo to Facebook on Jan. 4 with the caption, “enjoyed an awesome weekend with my (relative).”

A review of other pictures on Seerden’s phone indicates the girl is likely a relative, the documents show.

