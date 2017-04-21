Rizzo’s HR rallies Cubs to 6-5 win over Reds in 11 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs’ third homer of the game.

Bryant’s sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

Tim Adleman lasted six innings in his first start this season and doubled home a pair of runs off left-hander Jon Lester, helping the Reds take a 5-2 lead. Adleman moved into Cincinnati’s injury-depleted rotation and drove in as many runs as he allowed. He gave up solo homers by Jason Heyward and Javier Baez in six innings.

It was a breakout game offensively for the Reds, who had managed only four hits in their previous two games and one run in 26 innings. Plus, Lester hadn’t allowed more than one run in any of his three starts this season.

Adam Duvall hit the first homer allowed by Lester in the fifth inning. Lester gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...