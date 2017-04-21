Trump says ‘no deal’ was made for charity worker

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “no deal” was made to secure the release of an Egyptian-American charity worker.

Trump, in an interview with The Associated Press, says he asked Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to release her when they met last month.

Trump met with 30-year-old Aya Hijazi at the White House Friday, the day after she arrived back in the United States after nearly three years of detention in Egypt.

The president dinged his predecessor for not being able to secure her release, saying President Barack Obama “worked on it for three years, got zippo.”

