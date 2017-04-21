WISH-TV wins 8 SPJ awards for outstanding work in Indiana journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s 24-Hour News 8 was honored Friday by the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The organization held their annual awards banquet at the Indianapolis Marriott North.
The Best in Indiana Journalism Awards recognizes the most outstanding work in broadcast, print, and online journalism during 2016.
WISH-TV accepted eight awards, including first place for News Videography, Criminal Justice Reporting and Education Coverage.
Full List of Winners:
First Place – News Videography – Shawn Pierce, Photojournalist
- Shawn Pierce
First Place – Criminal Justice Reporting – City Security Cameras
- Julian Grace, DeAndra Taylor
First Place – Education Coverage – Fire Drills
- Bennett Haeberle
Second Place – Breaking News Coverage – Kokomo Tornadoes
- Adam Krent, Lindsay Stalf, Loni Blandford, Al Carl
Second Place – Education Coverage – Fresh at Risk
- Lauren Lowrey, Kevin Ratermann
Third Place – Continuing Coverage – Overnight Storms
- Andy Gipson
Third Place – Feature Story – Hoosier Hardwood
- Shawn Pierce, Phil Sanchez
Third Place – Investigative Reporting – Imposter Nurses
- Bennett Haeberle