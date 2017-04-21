WISH-TV wins 8 SPJ awards for outstanding work in Indiana journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s 24-Hour News 8 was honored Friday by the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The organization held their annual awards banquet at the Indianapolis Marriott North.

The Best in Indiana Journalism Awards recognizes the most outstanding work in broadcast, print, and online journalism during 2016.

WISH-TV accepted eight awards, including first place for News Videography, Criminal Justice Reporting and Education Coverage.

Full List of Winners:

First Place – News Videography – Shawn Pierce, Photojournalist

Shawn Pierce

First Place – Criminal Justice Reporting – City Security Cameras

Julian Grace, DeAndra Taylor

First Place – Education Coverage – Fire Drills

Bennett Haeberle

Second Place – Breaking News Coverage – Kokomo Tornadoes

Adam Krent, Lindsay Stalf, Loni Blandford, Al Carl

Second Place – Education Coverage – Fresh at Risk

Lauren Lowrey, Kevin Ratermann

Third Place – Continuing Coverage – Overnight Storms

Andy Gipson

Third Place – Feature Story – Hoosier Hardwood

Shawn Pierce, Phil Sanchez

Third Place – Investigative Reporting – Imposter Nurses

Bennett Haeberle

