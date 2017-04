INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 5900 block of Village Plaza Drive.

Police said a man went to answer someone who was knocking on his door, only to be shot through the door.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials are still seeking the suspect.

