INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Indy 500 just over a month away, fans will get a better chance to share memorable moments on the spot.

Verizon crews are working to install new “masting ball” technology at turn 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Verizon says the the system will improve service by 333 percent.

The technology is said to be much needed to improve service for the month of May.

