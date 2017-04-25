Coroner identifies body of 20-year-old woman found at southern Indiana soccer complex

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber.

According to the autopsy report, Rathgeber died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Her body was found just before 7 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Warrick County soccer complex.

Deputies are now treating this as a murder investigation.

It has not yet been determined whether the shooting took place at the complex or if her body was taken there from another location.

However, the coroner has said Rathgeber died at the complex.

Both Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies and Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...