Hospitality organization partners with Project Indy to provide jobs for youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A program offering summer jobs to teens and young adults has a new partner.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association’s Indianapolis Kitchen Cabinet will be providing job opportunities to local teens as part of Project Indy.

Hogsett says the goal this year of hiring 2,000 high school students will be reached.

The new partnership is important because of Indianapolis tourism year-round, the mayor said.

Click here for more information on Project Indy.

