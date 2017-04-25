IMPD investigating allegations of inappropriate relationship between IPS student, teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a female student and male teacher at Arlington High School.

When reached for comment, an Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson issued the following statement Monday:

“The district is aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a male teacher and female student at Arlington Community High School reported on Friday, April 21, 2017. All of the necessary reports were filed immediately to CPS and Title IX. This case is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.”

IMPD has not yet responded to an inquiry from 24-Hour News 8.

Additional information has not been released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...