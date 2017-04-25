IMPD seeking man in connection to fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in March.

47-year-old Alfred Osborne is wanted after authorities said he was involved in the shooting death of 21-year-old Lance Washington.

He is wanted on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Osborne is believed to be armed and dangerous and not to be approached under any circumstances.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

