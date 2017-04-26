Landfill fire sends huge smoke plume over northern Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they don’t know how long it will take to extinguish a fire burning in a northern Indiana landfill that’s sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and prompted warnings for area residents to stay indoors.

The fire at the landfill owed by Waste Management just south of Elkhart was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says although the landfill doesn’t accept hazardous materials, it recommended that people in much of the city of Elkhart remain inside. Officials said at midday that the fire covered about an acre, burning material a couple of feet deep.

Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokesman Barry Sneed said anyone with smoke sensitivity should keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known.

