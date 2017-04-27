Guests talk Mutt Strut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’ve been looking for a reason to get outdoors, enjoy the weather and get a little exercise, the annual Mutt Strut is the perfect event.

Kristin Conrad with the Humane Society of Indianapolis and Pet Pal’s Patty Spitler stopped by to talk about the event.

In addition to getting a little exercise and spending some time with your four-legged friend, it’s also a chance to raise money for a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

To hear more from the interview and more about the event, click on the video.

