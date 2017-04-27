Rate of colon cancer cases involving young adults on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As 24-Hour News 8 spends Thursday concentrating on your health with special reports in each of our newscasts, we want to take a closer look at the increasing rate of colon cancer cases in young adults.

This comes after a study led by American Cancer Society researchers was released last month.

The study found that for adults ages 20 to 39, colon cancer rates increased one percent to two percent per year from 1974 to 2013.

Doctor Joseph Henderson with Community Health Network was on 24-Hour News 8 at Noon with more. Watch his full interview above.

