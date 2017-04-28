Police chief: Portion of Attica evacuated after man found with bombs

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — A portion of Attica is evacuated after police say they found a man with bombs in his vehicle.

Attica Police Chief Bob Cole tells WLFI in West Lafayette that Robert William Bandy II, 28, has been arrested after officers found bombs in his van. He said Bandy was also found wearing a bulletproof vest.

The initial call came into Fountain County Dispatch around 10:15 a.m. concerning the vehicle parked along Edgewood Drive. It’s located inside an apartment complex called Ravine Heights Apartments, off East North Street.

Cole says Bandy is on probation for multiple drug charges out of Montgomery County, and that’s what led to the van’s location and its contents. Probation officers were apparently stopping in for a routine check on Bandy, when they located him inside the white van.

Two bulletproof vests were also found in the van, and authorities believe one may have explosives strapped to it. They also may have found additional explosive devices.

The Indiana State Police bomb squad has been called in to assist. They are searching the van and assessing the items found.

According to Cole, investigators will search Bandy’s apartment too. The complex’s owner says it’s not his place but believes his grandmother lives there.

The area around Edgewood Drive, about half of the apartment complex, has been evacuated for safety purposes. Police still have a perimeter setup.

The owner said mostly senior citizens live in Ravine Heights.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...