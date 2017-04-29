IMPD investigating after man found shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting on the city’s north side Saturday night.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to reports of a man down on the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Tacoma Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

