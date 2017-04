INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after they were shot on the city’s south side early Saturday.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. inside the Bradford Lake Apartments in the 7600 block of Portage Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing as to what led to the shooting.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

