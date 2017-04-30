Junior League gives back through community service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of volunteers stayed up throughout the night to support sick children in the state of Indiana.

Sunday from 12 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. the Junior League of Indianapolis will make blankets and superhero capes for patients at Riley and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

It is all part of their “Around the Community-Around the Clock” event. It began on Wednesday night and will conclude Sunday at 7 p.m.

By the time it is over, they will have volunteered 95 straight hours.

At 8:30 a.m the group will go to Stephen Foster Elementary to participate in a playground cleanup.

Since it began more than three days ago, the Junior League of Indianapolis has volunteered at almost 20 different non-profits in the area. They have sorted books at the library, cooked meals at the Ronald McDonald House, and helped with the food pantry just to name a few.

To read more on the “Around the Community-Around the Clock” event, click here. More information on league can be found on their website.

