INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team has been called to the southeast side, where police say a male suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Police were present in the 2300 block of Fisher Road Sunday evening.

PIO Aaron Hamer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they believe the suspect to be armed.

Parts of Fisher Road and Raymond Street are closed off near the scene.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

