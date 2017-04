HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — It was a night of Dancing with Stars in Hendricks County Saturday night.

The Arthur Murray Dance Center in Avon teamed up with local stars to dance and raise money for the Hendricks County Historical Museum.

Our very own Nina Criscuolo tied for first place with a crisp performance of the fox trot.

Nina will have more from her experience Monday on Daybreak.

Check out the video for more!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...