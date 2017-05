INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges were formally filed Monday against a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in April.

Kathryn Hagan faces five felony charges following the allegations.

Some of the charges include dangerous control of a firearm and various child seduction charges.

Hagan formerly taught at Franklin Central High School.

She is not currently in custody.

