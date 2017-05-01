Dallas police: Firefighter shot, transferred to hospital

DALLAS (AP/KXAN) — Law enforcement in Dallas are engaged with an active shooter and a firefighter has been shot, authorities say.

Dozens of police vehicles are swarming a residential neighborhood near Interstate 30. The Dallas Police Department tweeted that a member of Dallas Fire Rescue had been shot, but no details about the circumstances have been confirmed.

Police said the firefighter was being taken to a hospital early Monday afternoon. Police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene, though no other details were immediately released.

According to KXAS, the scene is active in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas, Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association said on Twitter a firefighter has been shot, but the firefighter’s condition is unknown but Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were transported to Baylor Medical Center. At last report they are said to be in surgery and may have been shot multiple times.

According to WFAA, the gunman opened fire on paramedics. The location of the shooting is near the Dallas-Fire Rescue training facility on Dolphin Road near Interstate 30.

WFAA said authorities have a home surrounded.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

