HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a Hancock County crash overnight.

The deadly accident happened near the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 1000 North.

Police said all four people were in the same vehicle, which was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

It is not yet known what lead up to the deadly.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

